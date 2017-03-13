Hot Mama! See Megan Fox Strip Down to Her Lingerie in New Frederick's of Hollywood Campaign

Feeling foxy? Frederick's of Hollywood sure is.
E! News has an exclusive look at the world famous lingerie brand's ad campaign for their Spring 2017 collection starring none other than Megan Fox.
The New Girl star oozes undeniable sex appeal in the 30-second spot, which was shot by celeb photographer Ellen Von Unwerth in the Hollywood Hills.
Fox models a number of super sexy looks, including a black latex body suit with matching garters and a bright teal bra underneath a silky robe. Other must-have pieces from the campaign include Megan's "Jessica Teddy," a plunging lace body suit with completely sheer detailing added for extra glam.
Fox also stuns in the "Amanda" bra and panty set, a plum-colored look paired with lacey, thigh-high stockings. As for her beauty routine, Megan looked to gurus Linda Hay and Renato Camora for va-va voom volume with sexy waves and a pin up-inspired red lip to compliment her thick eyelashes and winged liner.
And if Megan's latest collaboration with Frederick's of Hollywood isn't enough, check this exciting announcement out. The brunette bombshell is currently designing the first Frederick's of Hollywood X Megan Fox premier capsule collection set to launch sometime during the holiday season.
Looks like we're getting our Christmas wish list written early this year!
Watch Megan smolder in the exclusive video above, and pick up Frederick's of Hollywood's Spring 2017 collection online.