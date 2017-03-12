Lamar Odom Says He Is "Doing Great" at Kids' Choice Awards While Walking First Carpet After Years of Turmoil

Lamar Odom was in great spirits while chatting with E! News on the orange carpet at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards with his children, marking his first carpet appearance following years of turmoil.

It also marked the first official celebrity appearance for the basketball star, who rarely attends public events, in more than a year and his first since he began a month-long rehab stint in December.

"I'm doing great," he told E! News at the Kids' Choice Awards Saturday, while standing with his daughter Destiny Odom, 18, and son Lamar Odom Jr., 14. "Just chilling, relaxing, just here with my kids."

None of Khloe's family members attended the ceremony. However, Blac Chyna, who shares baby daughter Dream with Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian, brought her son King Cairo. She and Lamar did not interact.