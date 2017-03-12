Christina Grimmie's Family Turns the Late Singer Into a Superhero on What Would Have Been Her 23rd Birthday

Tyler Golden/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
One of Christina Grimmie's many passions was celebrated on Sunday, marking her first birthday since the singer was tragically shot and killed last June.
The Voice contestant's family released a brand new music video to "Invisible," the lead single from Grimmie's posthumous album, just two days before what would have been her 23rd birthday. The visual features Christina as an animated super hero, an obvious nod to her love for video games and YouTube channel name, "zeldaxlove64."
"We created this video as a special tribute to honor that love and her desire to always bring light and love into the heart of others," a message posted alongside the video read.
Christina's brother Marcus Grimmie shared multiple heartwarming messages to the late performer on Instagram, including a screengrab from the video he captioned, "I know you would love this sis."
Marcus added in a separate post, "Happy birthday sis. I beat Zelda for you at 12 o'clock this morning. I know you would be proud and that you would have beaten it before me. Miss you so much. Never felt so good beating Ganon"
Christina, also a YouTube star and a member of the pop rock group Before You Exit, was signing autographs for fans inside the Plaza Live theater in Orlando, Florida on June 10 when a 27-year-old man opened fire and shot her. She succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital.
During a recent appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show, Marcus talked about his family's mission to release Christina's music for the sake of her fans.
"It's completely and utterly amazing because obviously we were devastated as a family," the 24-year-old shared. "For the first three months, we didn't even do anything, and then around August, I would say, 'Hey, you know, we have so much music that she's been working on.' And close fans, friends and family have asked us about it constantly, and we owe it to her."
Christina's brother added that proceeds from the release of "Invisible" would fund a yet-to-be established foundation in her honor.
Happy birthday, Christina.