Ed Sheeran Set to Guest Star on Game of Thrones Season 7

Ed Sheeranis heading to Game of Thrones.
According to multiple outlets, GoT showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced during a panel at the South by Southwest Festival on Sunday afternoon that the British pop star is set to make a guest appearance on season 7 of the critically-acclaimed HBO show.
Speaking onstage in Austin, Tex. alongside co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Benioff shared, "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it."
No word yet on any details surrounding Sheeran's character or storyline, but we expect something totally epic for Game of Thrones' second to last season.
Additionally, Game of Thrones fans' fears came true when it was confirmed that the eighth season will only span six episodes. Both Benioff and Weiss shared that writing duties for each episode have already been delegated, later teasing, "We argued over who got to kill Sansa."
Just last week, the network announced Game of Thrones highly-anticipated seventh season would premiere Sunday, July 16, 2017. And if you're not prepared for what's to come once winter finally hits, you're not alone. After reading the script for the upcoming season, Williams tweeted, "S—t gets REAL…I'd start preparing yourselves now…Scratch that, nothing will prepare you for this."
E! News has reached out to Sheeran's rep and HBO for comment. Check out everything we know about Game of Thrones season 7 thus far right here.