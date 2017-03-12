Jersey Shore Stars Reunite for Sammi Sweetheart's Birthday and It Was Basically Like an Episode of the Show

Did Jersey Shore actually end? Because Snooki and JWoww just posted the equivalent of an episode on social media.

The two and Deena Cortese and Vinny Guadagnino celebrated fellow former cast member Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday at a club in New York City Saturday night. JWoww's husband Roger Mathews and Deena's fiancé Christopher Buckner also attended the bash.

In true Jersey Shore fashion, some of the stars seemed to party just a teeny bit too hard and Sammi remained a sweetheart. (However, no tears were documented.)

"Hot messes, nothing's changed," Snooki wrote on Snapchat, alongside a photo of a drunk JWoww.