Beyoncé Steps Out to Support Mom Tina Knowles at Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Show

Beyoncéis stepping out in the name of dance.
The expectant singer attended the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show on Saturday night in Los Angeles, where she posed for photographs shared to mom Tina Knowles' Instagram page. Queen Bey was on hand to support Tina's Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mother in conjunction with Tina and husband Richard Lawson's non-profit venture, WACO Theater Center.
"Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent," Tina captioned a group photo. "With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!"
Beyoncé was all smiles as she draped her growing baby bump in a creme-colored maxi dress, blush duster and metallic gold pumps. The mama-to-be placed a matching clutch over her tummy when posing for photographs.
Bey was also present for another group photo with the dance show's ensemble cast, which Tina captioned, "The Alvin Ailey Dancers were spectacular!! My Angels , and the gorgeous Dancers And Beyonce after the show."
Since announcing that twins were on the way for Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Beyoncé, the Lemonade artist hasn't held back from attending events, both personal and Hollywood-related. As E! News previously reported last Wednesday, Bey attended her stepfather's birthday celebration at The District by Hannah An in L.A. She showcased her baby bump in a black mini dress, and once again, happily posed for an impromptu family photo shoot.
And despite going incognito at the Beauty and the Beast premiere, Bey treated fans to multiple must-see photos from the event of her and Blue in matching dresses.
Another day, another flawless appearance for this celeb.