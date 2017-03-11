Beyoncé Steps Out to Support Mom Tina Knowles at Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Show

Beyoncéis stepping out in the name of dance.

The expectant singer attended the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater show on Saturday night in Los Angeles, where she posed for photographs shared to mom Tina Knowles' Instagram page. Queen Bey was on hand to support Tina's Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mother in conjunction with Tina and husband Richard Lawson's non-profit venture, WACO Theater Center.

"Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent," Tina captioned a group photo. "With my beautiful Tina's Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!"

Beyoncé was all smiles as she draped her growing baby bump in a creme-colored maxi dress, blush duster and metallic gold pumps. The mama-to-be placed a matching clutch over her tummy when posing for photographs.