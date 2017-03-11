Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and "Dem Kids" Are the Perfect Match During Family Day at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon sure know how to plan a family day.

As kids gathered around their TVs Saturday night to watch the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards, this Hollywood pair decided to bring their twins to University of Southern California's Galen Center to watch the magic unfold live.

Before entering the venue, the family of four posed on the red carpet where they couldn't help but show off their excitement at what was to come.

Mariah and Monroe matched in navy blue Adidas outfits. As for Nick and Moroccan, they went all out in matching head-to-toe orange hoodies.