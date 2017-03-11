Meghan Markle Gets Her Yoga on Back in Toronto After Wedding Date With Prince Harry in Jamaica

After some fun in the sun with boyfriend Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is back in freezing Toronto.

The 35-year-old American actress was spotted out and about in the Canadian city Saturday while bundled up in an olive green fur-lined parka, black leggings and black knee-high boots and holding a yoga mat. Meghan, a longtime yoga fan and the daughter of a yoga instructor mother, lives in Toronto, where her show Suits is filmed. The show wrapped production on its sixth season in November.

Last week, Meghan vacationed with Harry, 32, in sunny Jamaica, where they attended his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding to Lara Hughes-Young, which gave the actress a chance to get to know her boyfriend's inner circle just a bit better.