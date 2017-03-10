Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and The Vampire Diaries Cast Pen Emotional Farewell Posts on Finale Night

Time truly flies when you are having fun.

When Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and The Vampire Diaries cast first started filming the series back in 2009, nobody could have predicted just how popular the show would become.

Eight seasons later and the team finally bid farewell with Friday night's series finale. As the final scene aired, several cast members couldn't help but reminiscence online about an experience they will never forget.

"Wow saying good bye to 8 years...wow. Thank you all! Watching the Finale right now!" Ian shared on Instagram. "Thank you #tvd fans around the world."

Nina posted several throwback photos with her cast members including one with Zach Roerig. It was her sisterhood with Kayla Ewell, Candice King and other co-stars that grabbed our attention.