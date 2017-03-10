Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and The Vampire Diaries Cast Pen Emotional Farewell Posts on Finale Night

Time truly flies when you are having fun.
When Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and The Vampire Diaries cast first started filming the series back in 2009, nobody could have predicted just how popular the show would become.
Eight seasons later and the team finally bid farewell with Friday night's series finale. As the final scene aired, several cast members couldn't help but reminiscence online about an experience they will never forget.
"Wow saying good bye to 8 years...wow. Thank you all! Watching the Finale right now!" Ian shared on Instagram. "Thank you #tvd fans around the world."
Nina posted several throwback photos with her cast members including one with Zach Roerig. It was her sisterhood with Kayla Ewell, Candice King and other co-stars that grabbed our attention.
?8 years ago, this fool and I boarded a plane to Vancouver to shoot a pilot. We didn't know eachother, b?ut we BOTH only brought 1 carry on and then a snowboard bag as checked luggage. During the weeks we would shoot 15 hour days, and on Fridays we filmed through the night until we wrapped at 6am and went straight from set to Whistler mountain to hit the slopes and shred the terrain park. We became fast friends. And almost got fired. Luckily we survived to the bitter end with out any broken bones (surprisingly) and now 8 years later we have a show that we're proud of and a friendship that will last a life time. And yes, that is a real camera. It's been THAT long. The selfie has come a long way since then.... @zach_roerig #TVDForever
"We started out as fetuses. Now we are women. The trips, adventures, and laughter I have shared with these beautiful souls makes me tear with joy," she wrote with a collage of photos from season one. "I love them more than I could ever explain or begin to put into words." We were all so young, and SO excited about the new and exciting show we had booked. And even more excited that we got to be a part of it together."
"8 seasons later, some are engaged, some married and some have fetuses of their own," Nina continued. "These are incredible women and forces to be reckoned with. I'm so proud of you all. #FlowerPower #TVDForever."
Paul Wesley would also share throwback photos on his social media accounts as the finale aired on the small screen
"The end is near... thank you to all the beautiful fans for your support during the 8 years of #thevampirediaries," Kat Graham wrote. "Goodbye Bonnie Bennett..."
The Vampire Diaries series finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. only on The CW.