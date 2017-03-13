Adele Has a Solution for Dry Lips—and It's Less Than $10

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Dry, chapped lips? Not to worry, Adele has you covered.
The Grammy-winning songstress has a beauty must-have that's so relatable. Before she puts on any lipstick, she coats her lips with Lucas' Papaw Ointment for added hydration. And, she isn't the only one. The product has a cult following, which we've learned also includes Jessie J.
The Australian formula, created in 1910, comes packaged in a red tube, and is commonly purchased by both men and women. Although it is used mainly as a lip balm, the product was originally created as an antibacterial and antimicrobial ointment, which can be used for sunburn, minor cuts and temporary relief from eczema.
Why are so many using it on their lips? The ingredients tell all.
Fermented Carica Papaya: The raw fruit is rich source of papain, a digestive enzyme with anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin C and antioxidants. These components cleanse and calm the skin.
Potassium Sorbate: This formula is used to preserve the enriched properties of the papaya.
Petroleum Jelly: The soft substance provides a glossy finish to the lips and softens the skin. This ointment is 96% petroleum jelly.
Gum Balsam Peru: A small amount of the Peruvian herb is used to add a pleasant scent to the product.
With over 100 years of production, we're guessing that this popular lip balm is here to stay. For less than $10, it just might be worth a shot, right?