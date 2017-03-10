Today's Hoda Kotb and Daughter Haley Joy Receive a Special Visit From "Aunt" Savannah Guthrie

Today is another beautiful day in Hoda Kotb's motherhood journey.

As the morning show host continues her maternity leave, the new mom received a special guest at her New York City home.

Knock, knock. It's time for a visit from Savannah Guthrie.

The mother-of-two couldn't help but embrace baby Haley Joy with open arms while also sharing a valuable mommy lesson to her close friend.

"Aunt Savannah showed us how to swaddle!!! Happy Haley xoxo," Hoda shared on Instagram. Savannah later tweeted, "Sweet dreams, baby and mama!"