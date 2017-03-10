Blac Chyna Gets Her Own Doll—and Baby Dream Plays a Part Too

Wanna play with Blac Chyna?

The reality star, glamour model and mother of Rob Kardashian's daughter just got a doll made in her likeness. It shows her sporting a blue wig and skintight tight black outfit, as well as a baby bump. Chyna gave birth to Dream, her second child and Rob's first, four months ago.

The doll is made by My3DNA, which specializes in making custom mini-me dolls, and four different sizes are available. The smallest, which is five inches long, costs $99.99, while the largest, which 11 inches, costs $399.99. Refunds are not accepted.

The company plans to release three more Chyna dolls in the future. The reality star posted on her Instagram page Wednesday pics and videos of her posing for the project, wearing a skintight salmon pink cropped halter jumpsuit and a short blond wig as well as a slinky pale pink plunging dress with a long, wavy blond wig. A man walks around her with a flashing scanner.