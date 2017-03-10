Pregnant Ciara Involved in a Car Accident

Ciara, who is expecting her first child with husband Russell Wilson, was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles Friday.

The "I Bet" singer was driving a white Mercedes SUV when she tried to make a left turn and a gray Volvo T-boned her vehicle on the passenger side, E! News confirms. Photographs of Ciara, obtained by TMZ, show Ciara talking on the phone immediately following the accident. E! News confirmed that neither Ciara nor the other driver sustained any injuries. LAPD tells us that a traffic unit arrived on the scene to assist both parties in the exchanging of contact information. There will be no investigation.

"Ciara and the baby are doing well," her rep tells E! News. "The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car."