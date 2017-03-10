Nicki Minaj's Biggest Feuds: From Remy Ma to Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey: The two served as judges on American Idol for one season, between 2012 and 2013, and did not appear to get along at all. A video of the singers arguing at a contestants audition was leaked online ahead of the premiere.

"I told them, I'm not putting up with her f--king highness over here," Minaj said, turning to face Carey as fellow judge Keith Urban, who sat between them, appeared to try to calm the rapper down.

Barbara Walters later said on The View that Mariah told her that Nicki was overheard saying, "If I had a gun, I would shoot that bitch." The rapper responded to the allegation on Twitter, saying, "Lets just say nicki said smthn about a gun. ppl will believe it cuz she's a black rapper. Lmao. I'll then hit up Barbara n milk it. Ironically no camera or mic heard the gun comment tho. Lol @ the struggle. Not even the producers believed u. Say no to violence barbz."

Three months later, Mariah talked about the incident with Walters on Nightline.

"It felt like an unsafe work environment," she said. "Anytime anybody's reeling threats at somebody, you know, it's not appropriate. I'm a professional. I'm not used to that type of environment."

The singer, a mother of twins, said she hired more security after the incident, adding, "sitting there on the road with two babies, I'm not going to take any chances.