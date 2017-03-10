Can You Spot the Wrong The Bachelor Contestant in These Group Photos?

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

Finding Waldo is a breeze compared to this. 

Each and every season of The Bachelor, we're left racking our brains trying to figure out if a contestant REALLY appeared on the show when all the eliminated contestants reunite for the Tell All special. Did she change her hair, we wonder. Or maybe she was sent home on the first night, we reason. Or, maybe, just maybe, the producers are just messing with us and stuck in a random non-contestant to see if anyone really is paying attention, we joke. (They haven't done that. Yet.)

Which is why we decided to test your ability to remember which contestants appeared during certain seasons of The Bachelor. In the picture above and the eight below, we took cast photos from various seasons and Photoshopped in one woman from another season. Can you tell which Bachelorette doesn't belong? 

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

In this tense-looking shot from the most recent Tell All featuring Nick Viall's contestants, one woman doesn't belong. But who? 

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

Hint: Surprisingly, the shark (not dolphin) hasn't Photoshopped into Nick's cast photo. 

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

Let's try this one again to really test your eye!

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

It's OK if you can't tell which of these women wasn't a contestant during Juan Pablo Galavis' season.

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

While he was a fan-favorite Bachelor, one of these women never got a chance to fight for Sean Lowe's affection. 

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

One of these ladies never dated (or skinny-dipped with) Ben Flajnik

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

Though she had two chances to woo Brad Womack, a certain contestant in this photo has never even met the two-time Bachelor. 

Bachelor Game: Find the wrong cast member

ABC

Prince Farming Chris Soules never had a chance at a fairy tale romance with one contestant featured in this photo. 

Answers: 

1.Second from left in the back row
2. Middle in the front row (Hi, Carly from Bachelor in Paradise!)
3. Sixth from left in the front row
4. First woman on the right in the back row
5. Third from right, in the back row
6. First on left in the back row, standing
7. Woman on Ben's right shoulder, fifth from the right in the middle row
8. Fourth from the left in the middle row
9. First girl on the left in the front row

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

