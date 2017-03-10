Zachary Levi Reveals a Disneyland Food Secret That's Definitely a "Shocker"

Zachary Levi loved Disney even before he started working for the Mouse House.

But now that he's officially employed by Disney, he has received some added perks such as unlimited trips to Disneyland with friends and family, so it would probably come as no surprise that he's made friends with some of the Disneyland employees. And thanks to those friendships, Levi has learned some shocking secrets about the park, specifically in regards to the food.

"The turkey legs at Disneyland, I've come to find out, are not actually turkey," the Tangled: Before Ever After star spilled on Conan Thursday. "They're emu legs. Shocker right? No I swear."

Host Conan O'Brien couldn't believe what he was hearing, so Levi continued to explain how he came to find out this surprising information.