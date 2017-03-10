The Weeknd Turns to Stone in "I Feel It Coming" Music Video

Clearly, the The Weeknd didn't feel a petrifying kiss coming.

At midnight Friday, the 27-year-old singer released his new music video for "I Feel It Coming," the second of two Starboy collaborations with Daft Punk. Co-starring Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, director Warren Fu stylized the clip to have the blurry picture quality of a VHS tape.

The Weeknd spends most of the video dancing around a desrted planet, waiting for the brief moment in the day where Mizuhara, entombed in stone, returns to her human form so they can finally be together. After an eclipse, she returns to her stone state. To their surprise and horror, she crumbles. A black snake emerges from the rubble, and when The Weeknd reaches for it, he also transforms into a statue. He, too, erodes before being covered by snow. Daft Punk appears at the end, as cloaked explorers who come across The Weekend's neon remains.