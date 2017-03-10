The Weeknd Turns to Stone in "I Feel It Coming" Music Video

Clearly, the The Weeknd didn't feel a petrifying kiss coming.
At midnight Friday, the 27-year-old singer released his new music video for "I Feel It Coming," the second of two Starboy collaborations with Daft Punk. Co-starring Japanese model Kiko Mizuhara, director WarrenFu stylized the clip to have the blurry picture quality of a VHS tape.
The Weeknd spends most of the video dancing around a desrted planet, waiting for the brief moment in the day where Mizuhara, entombed in stone, returns to her human form so they can finally be together. After an eclipse, she returns to her stone state. To their surprise and horror, she crumbles. A black snake emerges from the rubble, and when The Weeknd reaches for it, he also transforms into a statue. He, too, erodes before being covered by snow. Daft Punk appears at the end, as cloaked explorers who come across The Weekend's neon remains.
"I Feel It Coming" is the second single off Starboy, following the album's title track.
The song was recorded in Paris with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. "I came into the session and Thomas and Guy-Man had already started a track, which was 'I Feel It Coming,' which was just the music. It was one of the tracks they were playing for me and I was freestyling over it and trying to find a vibe with it," The Weeknd told radio host Zane Lowe last year. "I was writing the lyrics to 'I Feel It Coming' and then probably finished it in about an hour, went into the booth and started recording it. Guy-Man and Thomas were kind of directing me—they want it to sound as authentic as possible, as retro as possible."
As The Weeknd was recording it, he could hear "sort of drum loop" every time he heard Bangalter say, "OK, next take." "So, I'm like, 'What the f--k is that? What is that sound?' I walk in and it's Guy-Man on his phone—on his laptop or something—and it's the drums of 'Starboy,'" he said. "We're like, 'What is that?' He's like, 'It's just something on my phone.' I'm like, 'Put that s--t on the f--king speaker. Let me hear that.' It's just this crazy monstrous loop, so I put 'I Feel It Coming' to the side. I'm like, 'I'm writing this.' I literally wrote 'Starboy' in 30 minutes."
