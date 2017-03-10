Starbucks to Release Limited Edition Pastel Cups for Spring

Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks
Move over, red cup. There's a new Starbucks cup in town.
The international coffee chain surprised its customers Thursday when it announced a first-ever spring line of hot beverage cups; however, they won't be around for long. The pastel-colored cups will debut March 16 and will be available in participating Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada for just a few days.
Customers will be able to sip their lattés in pastel green, yellow and blue cups with white dots and hand-drawn designs including a sun and umbrella. Coffee cups never looked so bright!
Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks
Starbucks first introduced its now-iconic holiday cup 20 years ago and has slowly introduced more seasonal cups ever since celebrating fall and summer. Fans took to social media to sound off on the colorful cups, and it appears they're receiving rave reviews!
"Forget the Starbucks holiday cups, I think the spring ones are much prettier!" wrote one Twitter user.
"@Starbucks new spring cups are bringing simple joy to my life," commented another.
What do you think about Starbucks' latest cup? Do you think they'll put a little spring in your step? Sound off in the comments!