Nicki Minaj Responds to Remy Ma's Diss Track and Makes a $500,00 Bet

Minaj also released "Regret in Your Tears" (about ex Meek Mill) and "Changed It," which features Wayne.

Days ago, Ma told Another Round she was "not particularly proud" of their beef. "I do not condone or recommend the tearing down of another female. That's not what I do," she said. "Anybody that knows me knows that I embrace females. I always want to do some girl-oriented thing. I think we work so much better when we work together and when we help each other."

Ma added that she's always "happy" to see someone who came "from the bottom" and "managed to make something of yourself," just as she once did. "It just makes me all mushy inside. However, in the event that you piss me off and we become archenemies, run for cover."