Hilary Duff Is Calling on Mike Comrie and the Ghostbusters to Make Luca's Fifth Birthday Party a Success

Hilary Duff is going big for her son's upcoming birthday party.

The Younger star has less than two weeks to go before her growing boy turns five years old. Lucky for Luca, mom already has a few special plans lined up to mark the occasion.

"We're doing a backyard party, which I haven't done since he was two. It's always so much work, but I'm really excited about it," she shared with E! News exclusively. "I think the Ghostbusters are showing up. It's going to be like a whole thing."

"We're doing hot dogs because Slimer eats hot dogs," Hilary continued. "His dad [Mike Comrie] is going to be on hot dog grilling duty. We're also going to have pizza and veggie and fruit trays."

Hilary, who is the new brand ambassador for Callie Collection Wines, still has one important task to perfect before the big day. The actress and singer needs to figure out what she's going to wear.