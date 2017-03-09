Karrueche Tran's Attorneys: She Wants to "Move On" From Chris Brown Drama

Karrueche Tran doesn't want to spend any more time thinking or worrying about Chris Brown.
The 28-year-old model was granted a temporary restraining order against the rapper last month that would last until her court date in March, and now Tran is looking to extend that restraining order. Although there is a legal process to go through, Tran's attorneys, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger, tell E! News exclusively that she wants the process to end rapidly.
"Ms. Tran is looking to expeditiously close this matter and quite frankly be able to move on with her life and put this matter behind her as quickly as possible," they told E! News. "We have no other comment at this time."
Khrome/Splash News
Blood and Trigger appeared in court today on behalf of Tran and confirmed Tran's hearing was postponed until a later date because Brown hadn't been officially served with paperwork yet. E! News since has learned that the updated court date is March 29.
"We will be seeking to complete service," Tran's attorneys told E! News exclusively, referring to the paperwork that Brown will receive.
Tran initially filed court documents requesting a restraining order on Feb. 17, 2017, claiming the "Loyal" crooner had threatened to harm her. In the documents, Tran stated that Brown "threatened to kill me to others, threatened me via text messages and threatened to harass my friends."
She also claimed that he "threatened to shoot me."
Tran also claimed Brown physically abused her in the past, saying he "punched me in my stomach twice" and "pushed me down the stairs."
She was also looking to extend the protective order to include her mother and younger brother so they wouldn't be "at risk."