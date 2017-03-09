Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romantic Histories Make Them the Perfect Match

In the words of Kelly Ripa, "They've never dated before?"
On the heels of news that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are in the midst of a burgeoning romance, the daytime talk show host said what everyone was thinking about these two wildly famous stars. Perhaps it's hard to believe this is the first time they're seeing each other because they're a match made in Hollywood heaven.
While Ripa pointed out on Thursday morning that they both have excellent nicknames, that only scratches the surface of all this power couple has in common. To start, they're at the top of their industries—Lopez is a Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated performer who sells out arenas around the world while Rodriguez is considered one of the best baseball players in history.
As the leaders of their individual fields, Lopez and Rodriguez make an undeniably compatible duo, strengthened even more by their similar ages, Latino backgrounds and the fact that they're both parents.
Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize, Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
However, arguably the strongest thread that binds them is their storied romantic pasts. Lopez, a self-proclaimed romantic, has been married three times with several more high-profile relationships sprinkled throughout her time in the spotlight, most recently with backup dancer Casper Smart followed by a brief fling with Drake.
"I'm a relationship girl," she told James Corden during her Carpool Karaoke segment. "I'm so monogamous, it's stupid."
George Pimentel/Getty Images for Creative Artists Agency
While Rodriguez has only been married once—he and his wife of six years, Cynthia Scurtis, divorced in 2008—he is also known for his many romantic conquests, having dated the likes of Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson and, most recently, tech CEO Anne Wojcicki. He and Wojcicki broke up in late February, about two weeks before Lopez told Trevor Noah on The Daily Show, "I am not with Drake."
As the songstress and the athlete's personal lives collide, a source told E! News that A-Rod and J.Lo's fling "is very, very new." "It's not serious at all," the insider added. "J.Lo is just dating."
And who better to "just date" than Rodriguez, someone who also continues to play the field. As our source put it, "Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good, lighthearted time. They are on the exact same page."
While the insider said Lopez always had a little crush on the athlete, "it may just turn into a spring fling, but that's how J.Lo rolls."
Though they are two major power players in Hollywood, the source noted Lopez has the "upper hand."
"She feels really confident in herself and her music, so she is just riding with it."