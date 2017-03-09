Mary-Kate Olsen's Transformation From Tabloid Queen to Happy Homebody

Mary-Kate Olsen has come a long way since her days as a child star alongside her twin sister, Ashley Olsen. The two built an empire on TV shows, movies and more, only to slowly disappear from the spotlight. But let's be clear, the Olsen twins did not go away—they just went about life differently.

Mary-Kate and Ashley launched The Row and Elizabeth and James, two incredibly successful and high-end fashion lines, but that put their names back in headlines for different reasons. Instead of being tabloid fodder for eating disorders, feuds and secret relationships, the Olsen twins were being lauded for their hobo-chic looks; however, the transformation didn't come easily, especially for Mary-Kate.

Before Mary-Kate entered rehab to receive treatment for anorexia in 2004, the Full House alumnus' picture was splashed across magazines calling her out for her skinny frame. She chose to ignore the headlines.