Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin Break Up

It's been a year of goodbyes for Paul Wesley.
E! News has exclusively learned that Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin have split after nearly four years of dating. Wesley, 34, and Tonkin, 27, met on the set of The CW's The Vampire Diaries in 2012, and the actors began dating the following summer. Tonkin had a recurring role as Hayley Marshall in the show's fourth season before her character joined The Originals spinoff in 2013.
Wesley and Tonkin were last seen in public together on Dec. 20, 2016, five days before they celebrated Christmas in her native Sydney, Australia. The actors, who often shared PDA photos on their respective Instagram accounts, stopped sharing images of each other around that time.
"They are still good friends," a source tells E! News. "The relationship just ran its course."
E! News has reached out to Wesley and Tonkin's reps for comment.
Wesley was last seen Tuesday when he arrived in Toronto. He is set to direct an upcoming episode of Freeform's Shadowhunters, starring Matthew Daddario, Katherine McNamara, Isaiah Mustafa, Alberto Rosende, Dominic Sherwood, Harry Shum Jr. and Emeraude Toubia.
Tonkin, meanwhile, celebrated International Women's Day at the Place de la République Wednesday. Earlier in the week, she attended the Chanel presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week. "Today was one of the most incredible, educational and magical experiences of my life," the actress wrote on Instagram Monday. "To visit Gabrielle Chanel's apartment in Paris and to learn about her history and the heritage of the house was so inspiring and a dream come true."
Wesley recently taped the series finale of The Vampire Diaries, which will air Friday, March 10, at 9 p.m. The episode will follow a one-hour retrospective looking back at the show. The Originals, meanwhile, will begin airing its 13-episode fourth season Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m.