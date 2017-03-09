Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Baby No. 2—a Girl, Just as He'd Hoped

We're marking "Love" for this one!

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan is pregnant with their second child, another baby girl—just as he'd hoped. The two are parents to daughter Max, 1.

"Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!" Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook Thursday. "After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child."

The couple's daughter turned 1 just this past November. They had announced Chan's pregnancy with her in December 2015, saying they had been trying to conceive for a couple of years and she had experienced three miscarriages before becoming pregnant with Max.