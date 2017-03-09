Anne Hathaway Shares the First Photo of Her Son Jonathan: Inside Her First Year of Motherhood

Hollywood's princess is about to ring in her first year of motherhood.
Just a few weeks away from her son's first birthday, Anne Hathaway has shared the first photo of little Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman. The Oscar winner snapped a shot of her baby boy from the back of his head as he propped himself up on an ottoman in front of a computer and watched his famous mom speak at the United Nations in support of paid parental leave.
"JRS watching Mommy give her speech at the UN yesterday #forourboys #forourgirls #forthefuture #loveislove #parentsareparents #paidparental #iwd #ppl @unwomen," Hathaway captioned the photo on Instagram.
When she's not delivering an Oscar-worthy speech at the United Nations or shooting for the all-female Ocean's Eight, the 34-year-old new mom is enjoying every day life at home in Los Angeles with her husband of nearly five years, Adam Shulman, their baby and their dogs.
While the actress has always wanted to be a mother, she once told Vogue in 2013, "the kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have." Well, she must be the happy kind because, according to a source, Jonathan is a great son and "really sweet."
Still, even the sweetest of babies come with tricky feeding schedules and, when you're Anne Hathaway, the timing can sometimes run into a viewing for her own film. As Hathaway candidly revealed on Good Morning America upon the release of Alice Through the Looking Glass, "I'm sorry. I am a new mother and I didn't time the feeding schedule—well, like I have any control over it...My kid was hungry, I had to feed him, I missed the first 20 minutes, so I can't tell you about the beginning of the movie."
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
While every new mom experiences the ups and downs of life with a new baby, overall motherhood has treated Hathaway so well that she wants to do it again. "Anne wants more kids," the insider shared. "She wanted to wait until Jonathan was a little older before they started trying again. She wants Jonathan to have a sibling."
Though the timing of a second pregnancy is up in the air considering her lineup of projects, the proud mom and dad, who have been "loving every minute being new parents," couldn't be in a better place.
"Everything with Adam and her are wonderful," the source added. "They have a really happy marriage."
In the meantime, the couple can look forward to celebrating their son's first birthday on March 24 with a small celebration.
Happy Birthday, Jonathan!