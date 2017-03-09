Brie Larson "Freaked Out" When Nick Viall Was a Surprise Guest at Her The Bachelor Viewing Party

So you're throwing a viewing party for The Bachelor. Snacks? Check. The Bachelor Bingo? Check? Red wine fountain? Check. The Bachelor? Ummm...
Brie Larson, 27, has been hosting The Bachelor viewing parties for her friends at her Los Angeles home for a while. The actress, who won an Oscar last year for Room and has become used to meeting famous celebs, was rendered star-struck last month when she came face-to-face with a surprise party guest: the current star of The Bachelor, Nick Viall, 36. He had found out about the bashes through a friend of a friend.
Rendered speechless, the actress resorted to sneaking in several photos of Viall throughout the evening.
"I got freaked out and star-stuck," Larson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday. "The day before, I was like hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, 'This is fine,' But then Nick showed up at my house."
Larson said Viall stayed and watched the show with the other guests.
"He was really cool about it but we were all really nervous," she said. "He came with his best friend so we thought it was gonna be like fine and we always kinda gather an hour before the show starts so we can sort of catch up, drink some red wine. So he came for that part and I figured he would just leave afterwards."
"So then after an hour, when we're gonna watch the show, his friend was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna leave Nick here, I gotta go on a date,'" Larson continued. "So he just stayed and we were like, 'We are gonna watch the show now,' and he was like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna watch it with you.'"
Larson said he gave the group some inside scoop on some behind-the-scenes stuff, but offered no spoilers.
"He stayed until the very end," she said. "The second it was over, I mean, the second it was over, he turned to me and was like, 'I need a Lyft now.' So I had to call him a Lyft. And he had such a good sense of humor about the whole thing. I was just so nervous. I don't think I said anything to him the whole time because I just was like hiding, like taking photos and sending them to Amy Schumer, being like, 'Uh, why did this happen? I'm too scared, I'm too shy.'
"I ordered him his Lyft and he walked out," she continued. "I said, 'You have such a good sense of humor, I'm so glad you're so okay with all of this' and he was like, 'Yeah, I was gonna say the same thing about you.' And he just got in his Lyft. And I came back into the house and was like, 'I can't believe that this just happened. Nick thinks that I'm okay.'"
Your information may be shared with other NBCUniversal businesses and used to better tailor our services and advertising to you. For more details about how we use your information, see our Privacy Policy. If you are located outside of the U.S., your information may be transferred to, processed and used in the U.S.