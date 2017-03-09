The Mindy Project's Xosha Roquemore Is Expecting First Child With Lakeith Stanfield

Xosha Roquemore, Lakeith Stanfield

John Parra/Getty Images for WGN AMERICA

Xosha Roquemore has a brand new project—pregnancy!

The Mindy Project star and her boyfriend, Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield, are expecting their first child together. While the couple seemed to subtly confirm the news in late January as they posed together on the Sundance Film Festival red carpet—Roquemore's baby bump peaking through—the actress revealed her bare belly to the world Wednesday on social media. 

"I am WOMBMAN," she wrote on International Women's Day along with a series of photographs of her in a bra, underwear and fur coat with one hand on her belly. 

I am WOMBMAN. #internationalwomensday ???????

A post shared by @xoshroq on

Xosha Roquemore

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

The actress has been dropping hints about becoming a mom for the first time, most recently just a few days ago when she posted an old photo of herself in a crop top. "Hashtag I miss my abs," she captioned the shot. 

She and Stanfield made their red carpet debut together back in August 2015, when they posed together at the Los Angeles premiere of Straight Outta Compton, which the actor also starred in. Meanwhile, Roquemore first gained fame in the cast of 2009's Precious and later appeared as Tamra in Mindy Kaling's romantic comedy series. 

Congratulations to the couple on their happy news!

