The Mindy Project's Xosha Roquemore Is Expecting First Child With Lakeith Stanfield

Xosha Roquemore has a brand new project—pregnancy!

The Mindy Project star and her boyfriend, Get Out actor Lakeith Stanfield, are expecting their first child together. While the couple seemed to subtly confirm the news in late January as they posed together on the Sundance Film Festival red carpet—Roquemore's baby bump peaking through—the actress revealed her bare belly to the world Wednesday on social media.

"I am WOMBMAN," she wrote on International Women's Day along with a series of photographs of her in a bra, underwear and fur coat with one hand on her belly.