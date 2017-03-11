Kids' Choice Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

UPDATE!

Ellen DeGeneres, Gwen Stefani, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Candids

Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Show

Blac Chyna, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

John Cena, 2017 Kids' Choice Awards

Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon

Hey kids, tonight is your night to celebrate!

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards is finally here and the biggest names from movies, music, TV and more are coming together for pop culture's youngest fans.

Hosted by John Cena, the live show will take place at University of Southern California's Galen Center in the center of beautiful Los Angeles.

Camila Cabello will perform her latest hit "Bad Things" alongside Machine Gun Kelly. In addition Little Mix will take the stage to sing their hearts out.

Ultimately, fans are eagerly waiting to hear if their favorite stars will win big and get slimed Saturday night. Take a look at the complete list of nominees and winners below.

Ellen DeGeneres, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Winners

TELEVISION:

Favorite TV Show – Kids' Show

Game Shakers
Girl Meets World
WINNER: Henry Danger
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn
The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
WINNER: Fuller House
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash

Favorite Reality Show

America's Funniest Home Videos
WINNER: America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
Paradise Run
Shark Tank
The Voice

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)
Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)
WINNER: Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)
Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favorite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)
Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)
Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)
Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)
Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)
WINNER: Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

Zendaya, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Favorite Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Ghostbusters
Pete's Dragon
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Movie Actress

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)
Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Animated Movie

WINNER: Finding Dory
Moana
Sing
The Secret Life of Pets
Trolls
Zootopia

 

Favorite Voice From an Animated Movie

WINNER: Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)
Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)
Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)

Favorite Villain

Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)
Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)
WINNER: Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) 
Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)
Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter's War)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)
Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)
Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)

BFF's (Best Friends Forever)

Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)
WINNER: Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)
Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)
Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)
Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)
Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)

Favorite Frenemies

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)
Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)
Dwayne Johnson & Auli'i Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)
Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)
Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter's War)

Most Wanted Pet

Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)
Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)
Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)
Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)
Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)
WINNER: Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad

Captain America: Civil War - Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman
WINNER: Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy
Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson
X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn

Henry Danger Cast, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

MUSIC:

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers
WINNER: Fifth Harmony
Maroon 5
OneRepublic
Pentatonix
Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Singer

Drake
Justin Bieber
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
Justin Timberlake
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Singer

Adele
Beyoncé
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Selena Gomez
Rihanna
Meghan Trainor

Favorite Song

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake
"Heathens" — Twenty One Pilots
"Send My Love (To Your New Lover) — Adele
"Side to Side" — Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
WINNER: "Work From Home" — Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Daya
Lukas Graham
Solange
Rae Sremmurd
Hailee Steinfeld
Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Music Video

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" — Justin Timberlake
"Formation" — Beyoncé
"Juju on That Beat" — Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall
"Me Too" — Meghan Trainor
"Stressed Out" — Twenty One Pilots

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist

Martin Garrix
Calvin Harris
Major Lazer
Skrillex
DJ Snake
Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack

Hamilton
Me Before You
Moana
Sing
Suicide Squad
Trolls

Favorite Viral Music Artist

Tiffany Alvord
Matty B
Carson Lueders
Johnny Orlando
Jacob Sartorius
WINNER: JoJo Siwa 

Favorite Global Music Star

5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)
BIGBANG (Asia)
Bruno Mars (North America)
WINNER: Little Mix (U.K.)
Shakira (South America)
Zara Larsson (Europe)

OTHER CATEGORIES:

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2017
Lego Marvel's Avengers
Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Minecraft: Story Mode
Paper Mario: Color Splash
Pokémon Moon

The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon. 

(Originally published Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. PST) 

