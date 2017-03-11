Kids' Choice Awards 2017: 5 Things You Need to Know

It's slime time!

As Nickelodeon prepares to roll out the orange carpet at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards tonight in Los Angeles, we're breaking down everything to know about the annual bash celebrating the year's most unforgettable contributions to music, TV and movies.

Voting power belongs to Nickelodeon viewers, and though the polls are closed, we're guessing every pop culture fan like yourself already cast a ballot across the show's 28 different categories. From this year's highly-anticipated host, to the star-studded lineup of performers and every presenter set to pass out a trademark orange blimp, the 2017 KCAs is shaping up to be better (and slimier) than ever.

So what are you waiting for? Get to taking notes!