Kids' Choice Awards 2017: 5 Things You Need to Know

Nickelodeon
It's slime time!
As Nickelodeon prepares to roll out the orange carpet at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards tonight in Los Angeles, we're breaking down everything to know about the annual bash celebrating the year's most unforgettable contributions to music, TV and movies.
Voting power belongs to Nickelodeon viewers, and though the polls are closed, we're guessing every pop culture fan like yourself already cast a ballot across the show's 28 different categories. From this year's highly-anticipated host, to the star-studded lineup of performers and every presenter set to pass out a trademark orange blimp, the 2017 KCAs is shaping up to be better (and slimier) than ever.
So what are you waiting for? Get to taking notes!
Justin Stephens/Nickelodeon
1. Man of the Hour: Following in Blake Shelton's emcee footsteps, WWE superstar and television personality John Cena will host the Kids' Choice Awards from USC's Galen Center. He's a veteran when it comes to the award show circuit, previously hosting the 2016 ESPYs as well as the 2016 Teen Choice Awards. Plus, can you imagine the moment this muscle maniac gets duped with an epic slime stunt? Comedy, guaranteed.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
2. Miss Still Moving On: Despite Fifth Harmony's two nominations in the Favorite Music Group and Favorite Song category, former member Camila Cabello will continue taking the music world by storm solo when she performs her latest single "Bad Things" alongside Machine Gun Kelly. Not to fear, girl group lovers. Little Mix will represent the ladies with a medley of their hits, including "Shout Out to My Ex" and "Touch."
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
3. SpongeBob v. Selena: Kids' Choice Awards fun fact: SpongeBob Square Pants holds the record for most KCA trophies ever (12 to be exact), followed by Will Smith with 10 and Selena Gomez with nine. The beloved animated series stands to maintain its winner status with a single nod in the Favorite Cartoon category, but since the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum isn't nominated, Selena could tie for second place if she wins Favorite Female Singer.
Beauty & Essex
4. Quadruple Threat: And speaking of nominations and ties, there's a four-way tie for most nominated stars at the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards in Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlakeand Twenty One Pilots. The latter is up for Favorite Music Group up against The Chainsmokers, Fifth Harmony, Maroon 5, Pentatonix and OneRepublic as well as Favorite New Artist. All three nominees will duke it out for Favorite Song and Favorite Music Video. Both Bruno and J.T. will have to garner more votes than Drake, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd to go home Favorite Male Singer.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
5. Hollywood Takeover: If your Saturday night plans don't already include the KCAs, let this list of presenters and attendees seal the deal. In addition to Kevin Hart, Demi Lovato and Chris Pratt, other celebs who signed up to get slimed include Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Nick Cannon, Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya and so many more!
The 2017 Kids' Choice Awards airs on Nickelodeon tonight at 8 p.m.