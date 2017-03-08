Emma Watson Celebrated International Women's Day by Hiding Feminist Books Throughout New York City

Dropping off books at Gertrude Stein statue in NYC??? #IWD #IWDOurSharedShelf #ADayWithoutAWoman @the_bookfairies https://t.co/kJhmZfvBzw pic.twitter.com/rb81acPFkn— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 9, 2017
Emma Watson hit the streets of New York City to honor this year's International Women's Day.
The Beauty and the Beast star and gender rights activist, in partnership with Book Fairies, visited multiple historic sights on Wednesday with one mission in mind: To celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women through the power of literature.
Watson documented her day on Twitter, writing, "Today I'm a red-striking ninja book-fairy out to spread some wise women's words" before heading out to the Harriet Tubman Memorial, the Joan of Arc Memorial, the Gertrude Stein statue and the Eleanor Roosevelt Monument.