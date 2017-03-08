Charlize Theron, Gisele Bündchen and More Celebrities Ask Us to Fight For Education Equality in New #GirlsCount Campaign

Today Charlize Theron, Gisele Bundchen, and more celebs joined citizens from around the world in counting the number of girls who don't have access to education by recording a short video and uploading it to #GirlsCount, an advocacy campaign in partnership with ONE.org urging world leaders to make a change.

Each video represents one girl who is denied the right to learn. According to ONE's Poverty is Sexist report we can see how educating a girl for a day costs less than a loaf of bread or a daily newspaper and that equal rights for girls means means economic growth.