Casey Anthony Reveals Her Thoughts on Having Another Child 9 Years After Caylee's Death

Casey Anthony has thought about having another child in the nine years since Caylee Anthony's death.

In a new interview with the Associated Press, Casey claims that her daughter "is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being, always will be."

But if there was an opportunity to welcome another child, the Florida resident has some concerns.

"If I am blessed enough to have another child—if I'd be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there'd be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nose kid would then say something mean to my kid—I don't think I could live with that," she shared with the outlet.

Although Casey was found not guilty by a Florida jury in regards to the murder of her two-year-old daughter, she was convicted of lying to the police. In her latest interview (via The Seattle Times), Casey claimed that many people fail to tell the truth to authorities.