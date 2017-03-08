Can You Wear Nude Lipstick at Night?

You've got your signature nude lip color down pat, but one question: Can you wear it at night?

Seemingly, a pale lip shade on par with your natural color should be reserved for the most casual of occasions, but according to celeb makeup artist Emily Oliver, that's not the case. "I love nude lipstick at night because it is so seductive and automatically brings focus to your eyes, and then travels the gaze back to the lips," shared the pro.

If you're worried that you'll look more ghostly than sultry, the pro has a few surefire tips for pulling off the nighttime look like a celeb.