Scarlett Johansson Covers Up a Stripper's Murder in Rough Night Trailer

Macall B. Polay/CTMG, Inc.
This looks like a Rough Night, indeed.
Described as an "edgy R-rated comedy," the Columbia Pictures comedy reunites five best friends from college (played by Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz and Kate McKinnon) for wild bachelorette weekend in Miami. Things take a dark turn when they accidentally kill a male stripper and devise a scheme to cover it up. Ty Burrell, Colton Haynes, Hasan Minhaj, Demi Moore, Enrique Murciano and Karan Soni round out the ensemble cast.
BuzzFeed debuted the trailer via Facebook Wednesday.
On the eve of the trailer's release, Haynes shared his excitement—and his anxieties—in a Snapchat video. "I'm nervous because I may or may not have a lot of clothes on in this movie," he said. "I don't know what made the trailer or not. So, you guys might be seeing something."
Director Lucia Aniello co-wrote the script with Paul W. Downs (of Broad City fame). Initially titled Rock That Body, the film was included on the 2015 Black List of unproduced screenplays.
Aniello and Downs produced the comedy alongside Dave Becky and Matt Tolmach, while Matthew Hirsch served as its executive producer. Downs also has a role in the ensemble movie.
Rought Night is in theaters June 16.