Drew Barrymore's Daughter Frankie Makes Her Red Carpet Debut and Could Totally Star in an E.T. Reboot

WireImage
WireImage
It's like stepping into a time machine...no, actually, into that other '80s movie.
Drew Barrymore brought daughter Frankie to the 2017 Society of MSK's Bunny Hop in New York City Tuesday and the two walked the beige carpet together, marking the almost 3-year-old girl's official "red" carpet debut. And little Frankie is almost the spitting image of her mom when she was a child star—if anyone decides to reboot the 1982 classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the child could totally take over Drew's role of Gertie.
Drew dressed her little girl in a warm, fuzzy light gray coat, worn over a patterned dress, white tights and silver Mary Janes. She also sported an adorable pink ribbon in her hair. The proud mom wore a gray floral short sleeve shirt, paired with a white patterned maxi dress. The two posed for photos alone as well as with a performer dressed as the Easter Bunny.
Angela Pham/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Frankie is the actress' second and youngest child with ex-husband Will Kopelman. The two also share daughter Olive, 4. Drew and her ex have tended to keep their kids out of the spotlight. The girls have been spotted at public events before but had not been photographed on a proper "red" carpet.
Drew and Will divorced last year after three years of marriage. Barrymore talked about her divorce and raising her children in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.
"It really is about the tone you set and you can talk until you're blue in the face but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think what's making everything feel safe for my kids," she said. "And that's really the intention I had as a parent, was how do my kids have this incredible sense of like, freedom inside their heart, because they know I've got them and their dad's got them and the [rest of their family]."