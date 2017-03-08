Bachelor in Paradise Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Are Expecting Their First Child

There's about to be a baby in paradise!

Reality stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper are about to become first-time parents, the Bachelor in Paradise couple confirmed to In Touch.

After marrying in January 2016, the duo are expecting their first child together in September.

It seems they're getting every bit of their happily ever after following individual stints on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2015. Tolbert gave reality TV love a whirl during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season while Roper competed for Chris Soules' heart. Neither one of them was successful, so they headed off to Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, where they met for the first time and ultimately fell in love. Cue the wedding bells! They married in Orange County, Calif. as ABC cameras rolled.