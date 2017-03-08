The Final Goodbye? This Is Us' Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia Break Down the Status of Jack and Rebecca

Yes, the death that has been looming since the beginning of the season is about to be addressed. The episode ended with Jack calling teenaged Kate and telling her he's going to make things right with Rebecca. And he was drunk.

"People want to know what happens with Jack. This may be the time when they find out," Ventimiglia told EW.

There's a lot to unpack here.

Rebecca and Jack's goodbye (or lack thereof)

"To leave on a note of such—it's just like the air in the house is so heavy. There's so much that's not being said between these two people," Moore said in the This Is Us after show.

"Very bad timing to not connect with your wife," Ventimiglia chimed in.