How The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper Is Changing His Life After Surviving Heart Attack

Bob Harper is taking control of his health in a whole new way.

Less than a month after surviving a heart attack, The Biggest Loser star is making some lifestyle changes to ensure he doesn't experience another similar health scare in the future.

Instead of hitting the gym and breaking a sweat thanks to challenging routines, Bob is sticking to casual walks with his dog around New York City.

"I'm gonna miss doing #crossfitopen2017 this year with my #crossfitfamily," the 51-year-old recently shared on Instagram. "The only exercise I can do right now is walking KARL."

While he's always been conscious of what he eats, Bob has now been instructed to follow a Mediterranean Diet. When stepping out for a meal at Eataly NYC Flatiron in the Big Apple, Bob documented his approved meal for his followers.