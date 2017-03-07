Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Christian Carino Share a Steamy Kiss During Date Night

This certainly doesn't look like a "Bad Romance" to us.

It's been close to a month since E! News confirmed that Lady Gaga was dating talent agent Christian Carino. But over the weekend, the couple appeared to be stronger than ever as they enjoyed date night at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.

In pictures obtained by E! News, the pair stepped out holding hands as they waited for their car.

Gaga wore a white jumpsuit with a black jacket that could have come from Christian. Such a gentleman move, right?

Meanwhile, Christian wore dark denim jeans and a black button-down while carrying a few gifts back to the car.