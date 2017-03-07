Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Says She’s ''Moved On'' From the Playboy World: I Don't Give a F--k About Impressing People

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett won't let her past dictate her future.

The former Girls Next Door star, who famously dated Hugh Hefner and lived in the Playboy Mansion in the early 2000s, penned a lengthy message to Instagram on Tuesday about distancing herself from the racy brand. "Sometimes it's hard always being labeled a Playboy girl cuz I've never ever seen myself that way," Kendra captioned a sexy photo of herself in a pool.

She added, "I left the playboy world almost 10 years ago n have moved on in my life. Comparing me now to that 18 year old girl then is apples n oranges. I can give a f--k about meeting standards and impressing people."

After marrying her now-husband Hank Baskett at the Playboy Mansion in 2009, Kendra went on to star in her own self-titled reality show and give birth to a son and daughter, ages 7 and 2-years-old.