Real World: Las Vegas Star Trishelle Cannatella Is Married! All the Details on Her New Orleans Wedding

It's time to start getting real and married!
Real World: Las Vegas star Trishelle Cannatella said "I Do" to fighter pilot John Hensz over the weekend in New Orleans.
The MTV reality star shared several of her wedding weekend looks on Instagram after exchanging vows. "4 outfit changes in 24 hours," she shared with her followers. "Thank you @idobridalcouture for my beautiful @liancarlodesign wedding dress!"
According to social media, the couple got married at the Southern Oaks Plantation in front of several guests including Real World star Katie Cooley.
"Trishelle's wedding was phenomenal and beautiful," she wrote on Facebook. "By far, the most stunning wedding I've ever seen!"
According to TooFab, America's Next Top Model alumna Brittany Brower was also part of the 150-person guest list.
"My wedding was absolutely perfect," Trishelle told the outlet. "Our officiant was one of my friends, Saul Friedman, who got ordained online just for our wedding, gave a hilarious account of John and I's first date and even did a little play on The Real World 'This is the true story...'"
"It was really like a fairytale," she continued. "The food was incredible and our flowers were beautiful. John and I couldn't have imagined our day would be more perfect."
Trishelle starred in the twelfth season of MTV's The Real World where a group of diverse strangers lived in a penthouse suite on the 28th floor of the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.
Because the show was one of the highest seasons to date, MTV ordered a spin-off that reunited the cast five years later.
Today, Trishelle and John are feeling grateful for such a romantic weekend. And as they begin the next chapter of their lives as husband and wife, they are enjoying a honeymoon that will include stops in Tahiti, Moorea and New Zealand.
"We both agree this is the best time of our lives but the most special thing was all the friends and family who traveled from so many different places to spend this day with us," Trishelle shared. "I feel so lucky."