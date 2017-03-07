Here Is Everything Julianne Hough Eats in a Day Ahead of Her Wedding to Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough has a packed schedule. She's planning a wedding, judging Dancing With the Stars, launching a new fitness campaign called Move with brother Derek Hough and celebrating her bachelorette party. To keep up her energy levels, Hough makes sure to live a healthy style.

But you've seen her rock-hard abs, you knew she's in tip top shape, so we don't blame you for wondering what it is she eats to keep her looking like that—especially when she's getting ready to walk down the aisle with Brooks Laich! Hough opened up to Self about her everyday diet, and it is as healthy as we could have imagined.

When she first wakes up, she checks her sleep app to see how well she slept. That way, she can determine the intensity of her workout that day.