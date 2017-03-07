What International Fame Really Means to Amal Clooney

"There is lots of my work that takes place behind closed doors that is not ever seen," Amal explained to Fiona Bruce Tuesday on BBC News at Six. From her perspective, if people are interested in her—for whatever reason—they may also become invested in her altruistic endeavors. "I think if there are more people who now understand what's happening about the Yazidis and ISIS, and if there can be some action that results from that, that can help those clients, then I think it's a really good thing to give that case the extra publicity that it may get."

But Amal knows fame alone isn't enough to make people care: "If you don't have a good case and you don't have a good message, then shining a light on it is not going to get you very far."