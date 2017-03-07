Kristen Stewart on Her Sexuality and Dating Robert Pattinson

While many fans turned on Stewart after her breakup with Pattinson, she doesn't regret her time spent with the 30-year-old actor—or the film franchise that made them internationally known movie stars. "Every step turns you into the person you are, and yeah, [Twilight] shaped me enormously. Not just those movies, but the subsequent effect," the César Award-winning actress says. "It made my involvement in Sils Maria more interesting, for sure. Ironic and meta."

Referring to Clouds of Sils Maria's in-jokes, she says, "Those lines in someone else's mouth would have been interesting, but not, like, 'Whoa. She really knows what she's talking about!'"

The tabloids have eased up on the actress in recent years, allowing her to focus on her desires. Regarding the future of her film career, Stewart says, "I want to push myself. In my life, when I'm emotional about something, I'm an extreme person. Subtlety is not my go-to. I just don't want to fake anything, but the best opportunities for me are whenever I feel a little bit scared."