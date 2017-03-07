Jax Taylor Teases Vanderpump Rules' "Intense" Season 5 Reunion—Who Took the Most Heat?

Vanderpump Rules' fifth season is coming to a close, y'all, which can only mean one thing: It's time for the reunion. The SUR gang gathered in late February to film the reunion with Andy Cohen, and Jax Taylor told E! News it was an "intense" affair...even when it came to the seating arrangements.

"It was really intense," Jax said. "It's going to be very surprising because I'm sitting next to James [Kennedy], they plotted me right next to James. People are going to be surprised."

And they might be surprised by some of the familiar faces they see appear during the special, with Jax teasing, "There's a lot of surprise guests. There's a lot of people that pop in, pop out." (Hm...something tells us we might see Lala Kent. And that something is her Twitter account.)