Jax Taylor Teases Vanderpump Rules' "Intense" Season 5 Reunion—Who Took the Most Heat?

Vanderpump Rules' fifth season is coming to a close, y'all, which can only mean one thing: It's time for the reunion. The SUR gang gathered in late February to film the reunion with Andy Cohen, and Jax Taylor told E! News it was an "intense" affair...even when it came to the seating arrangements.
"It was really intense," Jax said. "It's going to be very surprising because I'm sitting next to James [Kennedy], they plotted me right next to James. People are going to be surprised."
And they might be surprised by some of the familiar faces they see appear during the special, with Jax teasing, "There's a lot of surprise guests. There's a lot of people that pop in, pop out." (Hm...something tells us we might see Lala Kent. And that something is her Twitter account.)
But Jax, who has taken a lot of heat in previous reunions, said season five's taping was "a lot of fun" for him. "It was good for me this year though, I didn't get a lot of heat. I stayed back a little bit, I didn't take that much."
Unfortunately, there is one cast member definitely didn't have as much fun as Jax: Katie Maloney, whose faced some backlash this season after her troubles with now-husband Tom Schwartz and the drama among the girls in the group leading up to her wedding.
"Katie gets beat up pretty bad," Jax revealed. "I mean, she's been beat up all season. She's taking it hard this season, too. She's kind of literally taking it really, really hard, with phone calls to everybody. She was kind of wanting to just go crawl in a hole. She took it really bad, so the reunion was no exception. She took a lot of heat."
For more reunion scoop from Jax, who also weighed in on how many more seasons of SURving he has left in him,
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
