The Craziest The Bachelor: Women Tell All Moments You Didn't See on TV

The only thing tighter than the bandage dresses at The Bachelor's Women Tell All taping on Feb. 24 was Chris Harrison's smile.

While this was far from his first Tell All taping, wrangling a massive group of reality TV contestants who've never met an open bar they said no to, never seems to get easier for the long-running host.

"This is going to work a lot better if there aren't 17 conversations going on," Chris said (or maybe sighed?) once Nick Viall's eliminated contestants started arguing over Corinne Olympios' infamous naps early on during the hours-long taping. More than once he had to call for "silence" or someone to break. ("Take a 20!")