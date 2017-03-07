Jax Taylor Plays "Never Have I Ever: Bro Edition" With Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke

Things got personal on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday.

Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Carl Radke stopped by the Bravo Clubhouse, where Andy Cohen hosted a revealing game of "Never Have I Ever: Bro Edition." But first, Cohen had to explain the rules. "There's basically nothing my guests haven't said on-camera, but is there anything they won't admit to doing on-camera?" the TV host teased. "I'm going to read a dirty deed. If it's a deed you bros have done, sip your beverage."

Before the game even started, Taylor joked, "I think I'm going to need another drink."

Suffice to say, he wasn't the only player about to get buzzed.

Here's are the prompts Cohen read to the trio: