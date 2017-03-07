Emma Watson Gets Flustered Re-Watching a Harry Potter Outtake: "I Was Such a Loser"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us Stars Want to Make Sure You're Ready for the "Dangerous" Season 1 Finale

Diandra, So Cosmo, So Cosmo 105

OMG! See What Happens When the Cosmo Staff Is Sent Sex Toys in This Hilarious Scene

Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bikini

Kim's Bootylicious Bum, Kylie's Killer Curves & More: Watch 51 Mesmerizing Kardashian-Jenner Bikini Pics in Just 60 Seconds

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Harry Potter, Emma Watson

Warner Bros.

Nearly two decades after her debut as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, there are still moments of the movies that make Emma Watson cringe.

Exhibit A: this outtake from The Sorcerer's Stone.

Thanks to the magical powers of Jimmy Kimmel, him and his team dug up a deleted scene from the actress' first film in the franchise.

It won't take long to notice that the pint-sized star was accidentally mouthing the words to her co-stars' lines. 

Photos

The Best Harry Potter Movie Moments Ever!

"This is actually quite traumatic for me," the star told Kimmel Monday night after burrowing her face in her hands. "I would ruin takes." 

"Chris [Columbus] would be like, 'Cut! Emma, you're doing it again,'" Watson recalled. "I couldn''t help myself. I was such a loser. I really love those books. I really wanted to do my job well and I kind of over did it."

Don't fret, Emma—we just call that being prepared. 

Much like her character Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Watson is also a bit of a bookworm and has made a hobby of spreading her love of reading around Britain. As a self-proclaimed "book ninja," the actress hides books throughout England's tube. 

While she thought she might cause a bit of a spectacle doing this, it seems people are too busy doing their daily thing to notice. 

"People are kind of like in their zone," she explained. "I thought I was going to have issues. People don't recognize me. It's really amazing."

TAGS/ Emma Watson , Movies , Harry Potter , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again