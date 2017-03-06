RHONY's Carole Radziwill Opens Up About John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette's Deadly Plane Crash

E!; Ron Galella/WireImage
Some phone calls simply cannot be forgotten about.
More than 17 years after her cousin-in-law John F. Kennedy Jr. and best friend Carolyn Bessette passed away, Carole Radziwill is reliving some of the biggest moments leading up to their infamous plane crash.
In a sneak peek of HLN's docu-series How It Really Happened, the Real Housewives of New York star revealed her final conversation with Carolyn that leaves her with a wide variety of emotions.
"Carolyn called me from the plane right before they were taking off. And I think it was probably a little bit after 8:00," she shared in a sneak peek obtained by the Daily Mail. "I don't remember anything really important from that conversation. I didn't certainly think it would be the last time I would speak to my friend."
"I remember at the end she said, you know, ‘I love you.' And, I don't know, for some reason I didn't say I love you back and that always stuck with me," Carole shared. "And she said 'I'll call you when I land.' And then that was the last I ever heard from her or anyone."
Carole went on to describe the hours following the pair's scheduled arrival time and the fear those close to them felt when they couldn't get in contact.
"The phone rang at midnight, and I got just this sick feeling in my stomach, and it was John's friend Pinky, and he said, you know, 'Are they there with you? I'm at the airport and they're not here,' And then, and then I thought, 'Oh. Oh s--t.' And I just bolted out of bed," Carole shared. "One call led to another to another to another, and I called the Hyannis Airport many times, because I assumed that they had made a mistake and the whole time I'm calling John's friend and screaming into the phone, 'Please, you have to find somebody in John's family, to tell, tell them what's going on.'"
"It was probably between 2 or 3 when I realized I had to call the Coast Guard and report John's plane missing," the author shared. "I said, 'My cousin's missing.' And, and then he took the name, and I think there was a little bit of a, like, a gasp on the other end of the phone."
For those unaware, Carole was previously married to John's cousin and good friend Anthony Radziwill. She also planned on seeing the couple the evening of the accident.
Her close friendship made her extra determined to find out what really happened to her dear friends.
"I spent 15 years as a journalist and producer at ABC News, and I thought, ‘OK, I need to figure out this story and solve it somehow,'" she shared. "I need to figure out where they are, because they're somewhere."
How It Really Happened airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. EST on HLN.